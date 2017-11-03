Houston to honor World Series champion Astros with parade

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston is gearing up to pay tribute to the Astros and their World Series triumph over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The new champs will be honored with a parade that starts at 2 p.m. Friday and travels through downtown Houston, culminating in a rally on the City Hall steps. Mayor Sylvester Turner will be the master of ceremonies.

The Astros took the series with a Game 7 win Wednesday in Los Angeles.

All classes in the Houston school district school have been canceled for the day.

