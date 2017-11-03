Houston to honor World Series champion Astros with parade

By Published:
Houston Astros' Jose Altuve and Jake Marisnick celebrate after Game 7 of baseball's World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, in Los Angeles. The Astros won 5-1 to win the series 4-3. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston is gearing up to pay tribute to the Astros and their World Series triumph over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The new champs will be honored with a parade that starts at 2 p.m. Friday and travels through downtown Houston, culminating in a rally on the City Hall steps. Mayor Sylvester Turner will be the master of ceremonies.

Related: New Britain bursting with pride over World Series MVP George Springer

The Astros took the series with a Game 7 win Wednesday in Los Angeles.

All classes in the Houston school district school have been canceled for the day.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s