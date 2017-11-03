Jets' dancing defense a social media hit with smooth moves

In this Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, photo, New York Jets cornerback Darryl Roberts (27) and strong safety Jamal Adams (33) dance between plays during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in East Rutherford, N.J. Playing under the bright lights of MetLife Stadium--just a few miles across the Hudson River from Broadway--Demario Davis, Adams, Darron Lee and the rest of the Jets' D shook off their previous fourth-quarter struggles with some serious dance moves. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

NEW YORK (AP) The New York Jets’ dancing defense is an opponent-smashing hit.

Playing under the bright lights of MetLife Stadium – just a few miles across the Hudson River from Broadway – Demario Davis, Jamal Adams, Darron Lee and the rest of the Jets’ D shook off their previous fourth-quarter struggles with some serious dance moves.

During a commercial break with 13:01 remaining Thursday night, Lil Uzi Vert’s “444+222” blared from the stadium’s public address system. With the Buffalo Bills setting up at their own 9 and waiting for the game to resume, all 11 of the Jets’ defensive players on the field turned the turf into a green-and-white dance floor .

