Jets' dancing defense a social media hit with smooth moves

NEW YORK (AP) The New York Jets’ dancing defense is an opponent-smashing hit.

Playing under the bright lights of MetLife Stadium – just a few miles across the Hudson River from Broadway – Demario Davis, Jamal Adams, Darron Lee and the rest of the Jets’ D shook off their previous fourth-quarter struggles with some serious dance moves.

During a commercial break with 13:01 remaining Thursday night, Lil Uzi Vert’s “444+222” blared from the stadium’s public address system. With the Buffalo Bills setting up at their own 9 and waiting for the game to resume, all 11 of the Jets’ defensive players on the field turned the turf into a green-and-white dance floor .