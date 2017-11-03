Jewish group wins legal fight to build synagogue

LITCHFIELD, Conn. (AP) — A Jewish group has won a 10-year legal fight against a historic district commission to build a synagogue in northwestern Connecticut.

U.S. District Judge Janet Hall ruled Thursday in New Haven that Chabad Lubavitch of Litchfield County can convert a Victorian home near the Litchfield Green into a synagogue and community center.

The Republican-American reported that Hall also ruled the group must eliminate a planned second-floor apartment for Rabbi Joseph Eisenbach and his family. She says having them live elsewhere would not infringe on religious rights.

The Litchfield Historic District Commission rejected the synagogue plan in 2007, saying it was too large and out of character for the historic district. Chabad Lubavitch sued, claiming religious discrimination.

Hall initially dismissed the lawsuit. A federal appeals court overturned the ruling in 2014.

___

Information from: Republican-American, http://www.rep-am.com

