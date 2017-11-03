Law firm officer manager charged with embezzlement

By Published:

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — The former office manager for a Connecticut law firm has been charged with embezzling more than $125,000 from the business.

Police say 49-year-old Kathleen Botsacos, of Southington, was charged this week after they completed an investigation into the alleged theft that began about five years ago at the Waterbury office of attorney Leonard Crone.

She faces 11 counts of forgery and first-degree larceny for allegedly forging Crone’s signature on multiple checks that she made out to herself, which were drawn from Crone’s own funds.

Crone tells The Republican-American that Botsacos was a trusted employee for 25 years and the allegations are “disappointing.” He says no clients were affected.

Botsacos is free pending a court appearance later this month. Her home phone number has been disconnected.

___

Information from: Republican-American, http://www.rep-am.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s