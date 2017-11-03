Malloy offers $400,000 to help save public affairs network

Related Coverage Public affairs network to end coverage

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Gov. Dannel P. Malloy is offering $400,000 in state funding to help save Connecticut’s cable TV and online public affairs network.

The chief executive of the Connecticut Television Network had announced CT-N’s state government coverage will end at 5 p.m. on Friday, due to severe state budget cuts.

But the Democratic governor sent a letter to legislative and judicial branch leaders midday on Friday, offering to find money within existing executive branch budgets to supplement CT-N’s budget, which was cut from $3.2 million to $1.6 million annually

Malloy is asking for the other two branches of government to come up with matching funds to ensure CT-N “is a part of Connecticut’s civic life for years to come.”

Malloy says he’s also willing to support bond funding needed for new equipment.

