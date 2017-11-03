Manchester women charged with promoting prostitution

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH)–Two women are facing charges, accused of running a prostitution ring out of a Manchester massage parlor.

58-year-old Lihue Zhang and 57-year-old Shuying Whitmore were arrested at “Bright Spa” on West Center Street in Manchester. The two are charged with promoting prostitution. A man, whose name was not released, was also arrested.

Police seized computers, documents, a security system, and cash from the spa in the bust.

Police say the spa did not have a license to practice massage therapy.