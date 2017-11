(WTNH)–Five seal pups are back home in the ocean after they were released on Friday from Mystic Aquarium’s Animal Rescue program.

All five pups were rescued between April and June. The aquarium says they were abandoned shortly after birth. Thee of them rescued by Marine Mammals of Maine, while one was rescued in Rhode Island by Mystic’s program. Now they’re a few months old, healthy, and ready for life at sea.

More than 100 people watched as the seals were released at a beach in Rhode Island.