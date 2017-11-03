New Haven receives $30K grant from EPA to improve community parks

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP)–The city of New Haven is receiving a $30,000 grant from the Environmental Protection Agency to help clean up the city.

The money will be used to plant trees and improve community parks. The funds will also help the city maintain landscaped areas called bioswales that filter silt and pollutants from surface water before it flows into brooks, streams, and the Long Island Sound. Tree plantings will also be targeted for low tree canopy areas in underserved neighborhoods.

“When the community takes part in protecting the environment, the changes are more sustainable,” said Deb Szaro, regional administrator of EPA’s New England office. “EPA provides funding so these communities can participate in protecting their own environments.”

The New Haven Urban Resources Initiative earned the money after winning the Environmental Justice Small Grant award.