Norwich man arrested after tow truck driver found him apparently cooking heroin

LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH)–A Norwich man is facing drug charges after essentially calling police on himself.

Police said 30-year-old Sean Halpin’s car broke down on Thursday morning on Route 12 in Ledyard. He called a tow truck, and when the driver pulled up, Halpin was crouched down with a needle and a lighter, apparently cooking heroin.

The tow truck driver called police, and Halpin immediately ran off.

When police caught up with him, they found heroin and cocaine on him.

He is now facing a number of drug charges.