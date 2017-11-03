Norwich Public Utilities working to repair two separate water main breaks

Photo: Norwich Public Utilities

BOZRAH, Conn. (WTNH)–Some people in New London County do not have water Friday night, after two separate water main breaks in Bozrah knocked out water to more than 200 homes.

The incident happened around 6:45 a.m. on Friday. Norwich Public Utilities says that everyone should have water back by Saturday morning.

People in the area have been warned though, that their water may be discolored. By opening the cold water taps and allowing the water to run for five minutes, the issue should be resolved, according to Norwich Public Utilities. They say the incident has no impact on water quality in Norwich.

Norwich Public Utilities is providing bottled water for impacted customers at the Bozrah Public Works garage. They say they have distributed hundreds of gallons throughout the day.

