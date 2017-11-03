Pet of the Week: Felix

(WTNH)– This week’s Pet of the Week is a calm and cuddly Domestic Medium Haired cat named Felix.

This handsome boy with beautiful green eyes is just longing for a fireside to warm by.

For more information on Felix, visit the Robin I Kroogman Animal Shelter website or call them at 203-946-8110. They are located at 81 Fournier St. in New Haven.

If you’re interested in another animal you saw on News 8’s Pet of the Week, you can take a look here to see if they’ve already been adopted, or if they might still be available.