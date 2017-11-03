Police ramping up New York City Marathon security after deadly truck attack

(ABC)– The New York City Marathon is upping its security ahead of Sunday’s race, following the truck ramming attack that killed eight in lower Manhattan on Tuesday afternoon.

With over 51,000 runners participating and an expected 2.5 million spectators lining the streets across multiple boroughs, police are assuring the public that the marathon will “be a very safe event.”

NYPD Chief Carlos Gomez laid out the enhanced security plans ahead of the race at a press conference on Wednesday.

“We’ve added more sand trucks, more blocker vehicles,” Gomez said. “It will be the most ever deployed at this event. We more than doubled our observation teams, our rooftop observation posts, as well as our counter-sniper teams from the emergency services unit throughout the boroughs, not just here in Manhattan.”

Gomez said there will also be heavy weapons teams throughout the city. The teams will be placed at fixed locations along the route and will be equipped with mobile response capabilities, in case they are needed elsewhere.

The race begins on Staten Island and winds through all five boroughs before ending in Central Park. The course enters Manhattan via the Queensboro Bridge at East 59th Street and does not pass any closer than several miles north of the site of Tuesday’s attack.

In addition to regular uniformed officers, there will also be NYPD officers in civilian attire “mixing in with the crowds to detect any suspicious activity,” Gomez said.

K-9s and counterterrorism officers will also be deployed along the route, as well as aviation patrols above.

Authorities remind residents and tourists to report any suspicious activity to an officer by calling 911 or the NYC terrorism hotline at 888-NYC-SAFE.