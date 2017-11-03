Report It Recap: November 3, 2017

(WTNH) — So, let’s be honest. This week didn’t start out too great in terms of the weather. We saw a lot of rain and some pretty destructive wind. Trees toppling all over the state — landing on homes, cars and power lines. Thousands of people were left in the dark. One viewer sent in an amazing shot of the waves crashing along East Wharf Beach in Madison.

Eventually the dust settled and conditions improved. The orange sky setting up pretty nicely for the scariest day of the year: Halloween!

Our inbox was absolutely full of the most amazing costumes. People of all ages. We had a strawberry, Cat in the Hat, a member of the SWAT team, devil and Dalmatian. From a teeny tiny Mickey Mouse to the smallest Clark Kent. There were a number of little ones celebrating for the very first time. There was a cowboy, two brothers dressed as cops, superman, sonic and a skeleton. ET was phoning home in Derby. Many of you making the 31st a family affair and it’s more fun that way. Even some of the pets getting in on the action. Not by choice, of course. So many great costumes — I wish we could show every last one of them. Then again, there’s always next year.

Finally, a selfie from Pepper Jack the duck in Stonington. I wouldn’t be surprised if he took the picture himself. Keep those pictures coming!