Report It Recap: November 3, 2017

By Published:

(WTNH) — So, let’s be honest. This week didn’t start out too great in terms of the weather. We saw a lot of rain and some pretty destructive wind. Trees toppling all over the state — landing on homes, cars and power lines. Thousands of people were left in the dark. One viewer sent in an amazing shot of the waves crashing along East Wharf Beach in Madison.

Eventually the dust settled and conditions improved. The orange sky setting up pretty nicely for the scariest day of the year: Halloween!

Our inbox was absolutely full of the most amazing costumes. People of all ages. We had a strawberry, Cat in the Hat, a member of the SWAT team, devil and Dalmatian. From a teeny tiny Mickey Mouse to the smallest Clark Kent. There were a number of little ones celebrating for the very first time. There was a cowboy, two brothers dressed as cops, superman, sonic and a skeleton. ET was phoning home in Derby. Many of you making the 31st a family affair and it’s more fun that way. Even some of the pets getting in on the action. Not by choice, of course. So many great costumes — I wish we could show every last one of them. Then again, there’s always next year.

Finally, a selfie from Pepper Jack the duck in Stonington. I wouldn’t be surprised if he took the picture himself. Keep those pictures coming!

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s