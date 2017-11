Related Coverage Request a News 8 School Visit

EAST HAMPTON, Conn. (WTNH) — It was a special day for fourth grade students at Center School in East Hampton on Thursday.

Storm Team 8 Meteorologist Joe Furey stopped by for a fun weather lesson alongside the Executive Auto Group Storm Team 8 Mobile Weather Lab Jeep. Students in the class were able to spend some time outside exploring the new truck and learning about topics such how weather balloons collect meteorological data. Joe answered many questions from this energetic group.