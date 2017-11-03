Survey says Americans believe country is at “lowest point” they can remember

(WTNH)–More than half of Americans say that the present day is the worst period of American history that they can remember.

That’s according to the ‘Annual Stress in America’ survey from the American Psychological Association. Sixty-three percent of the adults surveyed said that the future of the nation is a “very” or “somewhat” significant source of stress for them.

That number was slightly higher than common stressors like money, or work.

Women reported higher stress levels than men in the survey.