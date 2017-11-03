UConn John Dempsey Hospital recognized for patient safety

By Published:

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH)–UConn’s John Dempsey Hospital has been recognized for its safety. The Farmington facility has been awarded an A-rating in patient safety by The Leapfrog Group, which helps patients find the best hospitals for them.

The ranking means the hospital meets the highest U.S. safety standards in keeping patients safe from medical errors and infections.

This is the third consecutive year the hospital has earned that honor.

UConn John Dempsey is one of more than 800 hospitals in the country that have earned that honor.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s