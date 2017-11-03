UConn John Dempsey Hospital recognized for patient safety

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH)–UConn’s John Dempsey Hospital has been recognized for its safety. The Farmington facility has been awarded an A-rating in patient safety by The Leapfrog Group, which helps patients find the best hospitals for them.

The ranking means the hospital meets the highest U.S. safety standards in keeping patients safe from medical errors and infections.

This is the third consecutive year the hospital has earned that honor.

UConn John Dempsey is one of more than 800 hospitals in the country that have earned that honor.