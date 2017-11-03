Veterans taking advantage of opportunities at ‘Vets Rock’ career fair

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WTNH)–The third-annual Vets Rock kicked off in true military style, a celebration of country, flag, and most importantly, our veterans. From opening ceremonies to an all-day-long career fair and expo, hundreds of vets and active duty military came together for the event.

“It’s a go-to for me,” said Army veteran Shawn O’Dell. “Every single event that I go to, I learn something new. And I’m not talking about learning from one of these employers, I’m talking about learning something from the state organizations. The non-profit organizations that are here to help the veterans.”

Penelope Kabisch-Horn of the Norwich American Legion says she comes to Vets Rock to see what opportunities might be available to her.

“Being a female veteran, there’s not many of us. There’s more male veterans than there are females. Back when I got out of the army in 1989, there was nothing for females. They didn’t even think about us,” she said.

Friday’s event shows how times have changed. This year’s “Save a Suit” setup doubled in size from last year. And now, they’re going haircuts and makeup right on site. It’s a great first stop for vets to get prepped before visiting the career fair.

The Chairman of the Mohegan Tribal Council and the man behind Vets Rock, Kevin Brown, directed Nicholas Idlefonso to ‘Save a Suit.’ He considered it a success.

“Everything was great. I appreciate everybody’s help and everybody that donated and provided for us,” Idlefonso said. “Feeling great.”

Flu shots for veterans and their families were also given out on Friday. All of this and so much more keeps hundreds of veterans coming back every year.

“I see other service people. Sometimes I even see somebody I served with. So, it’s enjoyable to see that and talk to fellow service people,” said Robert Lidak of the Marine Corps.