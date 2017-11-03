Woman pleads no-contest to assaulting, abusing male victim

NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut woman charged with abusing a male victim for years, including inflicting injuries on his genitals, faces eight years in prison after pleading no contest to assault charges.

The Norwich Bulletin reports that a New London Superior Court judge accepted the plea from Jillian Washburn on Thursday. She is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 31 to 18 years in prison suspended after eight years. She had faced up to 30 years in prison if convicted at trial.

Under a no contest plea, a defendant does not admit guilt but also does not dispute the charges.

Prosecutors say Washburn inflicted numerous injuries on the victim since 2008 including cuts and bruises. The victim says Washburn lacerated his genitalia with scissors in 2015.

