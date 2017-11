NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven Fire crews battled a structure fire in a residential area this morning.

At approximately 8:04 AM, crews responded to 47 Redfield Street in New Haven for reports of a working residential structure fire.

Fire crews have confirmed that the blaze is under control.

We are getting reports that this is a two family home. Red Cross has been called in for help.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 for updates.