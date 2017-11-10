81-year-old woman battling next door neighbor after fallen tree damages her property

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It took a lawsuit 35 years ago for Nannie Jeter to be allowed to move into her Brooklawn Circle home in New Haven. Back then segregation kept black families out.

“It was only God that brought us in this neighborhood. We were the second blacks to come into the neighborhood,” Jeter said.

Now, the 81-year-old trailblazer, who relies on a cane to get around, is fighting a different battle.

“No one is taking responsibility for their trees,” she said.

A rotten tree from the house next door crashed down on part of Jeter’s fence before landing in her backyard more than 10 days ago. So far the owners of the property have not cleaned up the mess, and city hall is powerless to force the culprit to pay for repairs to Jeter’s fence.

But while News 8 was interviewing Jeter, contractors for the offending homeowner showed up pledging to pay for damages.

“We told you don’t worry about it because they will fix it. If they don’t fix it, we’ll do it,” said Clifton Harrison.

If you have tried repeatedly to get your neighbors to clean up a similar mess to no avail, you can always gather up the debris and toss it back where it came from.

Meanwhile, Jeter is concerned more of her neighbor’s trees might come tumbling down and hurt someone.

“What if my grandkids lose their life in my yard, then what? Who is responsible then?”

Attempts to reach the offending homeowner have been unsuccessful. New Haven code inspectors tell us matters like this are considered civil and a homeowner would need to file a lawsuit to get relief.