Connecticut insurance exchange reports uptick in sign-ups

A woman walks into the Access Health CT storefront in New Haven, March 25, 2014. (WTNH / Jeff Bailey)

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The CEO of Connecticut’s health insurance exchange says there’s been strong activity during the first full week of open enrollment.

Access Health CT CEO Jim Wadleigh says it’s “really encouraging” to see large number of consumers signing up for coverage “despite the confusion in the news.”

Officials at the health insurance exchange are pushing ahead with this year’s open enrollment period despite calls by President Donald Trump and fellow Republicans to repeal and replace former President Barack Obama’s health care law. The enrollment period ends Dec. 22.

Wadleigh said Friday the volume of customers renewing a policy or buying a new one is trending 15 percent higher than last year at this time.

More information about locations for in-person help and enrollment support can be found at the agency’s website .

