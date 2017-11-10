Free legal help for Connecticut veterans

Sen. Richard Blumenthal alongside veterans at a press conference in January. (File/WTNH)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Just in time for Veterans Day, the “Connecticut Veterans Legal Center,” which has been operating out of the V-A in West Haven, is expanding to serve vets in Hartford County.

Senators Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy, as well as Mayor Luke Bronin, joined in making the announcement at Hartford’s Old State House. The center will operate out of the V-A in Newington.

“Helping them succeed in these stressful and personal matters, C.V.L.C. gets veterans the ability to focus on healing instead of representing themselves in court,” said Connecticut Veterans Legal Center Executive Director Margaret Middleton.

Newington Veteran John Rios added, “I’ve been trying to get help through the V-A and that’s what C.V.L.C. has done for me. There here to help me with my case.”

600 lawyers from around the state have signed up to help veterans at no cost. You can find out more at www.ctveteranslegal.org.

