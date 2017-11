NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–Christmas comes early this year at one Connecticut home.

The Hallmark Channel is shooting a new movie called “Romance at Reindeer Lodge” in a home on Ridge Road in North Haven. The home has been transformed to look like a winter wonderland, with fake snow outside and plenty of Christmas decorations.

Producers say the set is supposed to look like a lodge in Vermont.

There’s a quick turnaround for this movie, as it will air in December.