Little Debbie creates stir about snacks “gone forever”

By Published:

(WTNH)–Snack maker Little Debbie has created a bit of a stir on social media, but it was all a marketing ploy. The company hinted that one of its popular treats will soon be gone forever.

It posted an image on Twitter Wednesday showing images of four tweets with the message, “One’s gotta go forever…which one?”

The treats shown are Christmas Tree Cakes, Nutty Buddies, Oatmeal Creme Pies, and Honey Buns. After much stir, the company admitted it just wanted to get people talking about their favorite snack.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s