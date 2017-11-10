Driver that caused fatal West Haven crash was fleeing from Orange police

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — An innocent driver is dead after a man fleeing from police crashed head-on into his car on Meloy Road in West Haven late Thursday night.

Around 9:55 p.m., West Haven officers responded to Meloy road between Ridge Road and Eileen Road on a report of a crash. According to police, a minivan being driven by 45-year-old Robert Kryzkij, of East Haven, crossed over the double yellow line and entered the opposite lane of travel.

While in the opposite lane, Kryzkij’s minivan side-swiped a car being driven by 35-year-old Angel Torres-Villagran, of West Haven. Officers say the minivan continued in the opposite lane, and then collided head-on into a car being driven by 54-year-old Philip Hunt, of Seymour.

Police say that before the crash occurred, Kryzkij was attempting to flee from police officers from the neighboring town of Orange. The Orange police officers were attempting to pull over Kryzkij for a traffic stop, when he fled. Orange police say Kryzkij had been involved in a crash in that town before, and that he fled from the scene of that previous crash.

Kryzkij and Hunt both suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash. Both were taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital for treatment. Just before midnight, Hunt was pronounced dead at the hospital. Kryzkij remains in serious condition.

Torres-Villagran, and his passenger, 66-year-old Antonio Pineda, of West Haven, were uninjured, according to West Haven police.

Meloy Road was shut down for almost nine hours Thursday night through early Friday morning for emergency crews to clear the crash, and for police to conduct their investigation. The road has since reopened. Police are still working on their investigation.

Melody Rd. In #WestHaven back open after overnight fatal crash. pic.twitter.com/EJdnnzli4H — Kent Pierce (@kentpierce8) November 10, 2017

If you witnessed this crash, or if you have any information that could help officers in their investigation, you’re asked to call West Haven Police at 203-937-3900.