Body of man found dead in East Rock Park identified

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police have identified the body of a man found dead in East Rock Park late Friday morning.

Police said 37-year-old Emanuel Ramos, of Hamden, was found dead near Farnham Drive on East Rock. Ramos, who police said suffered from mental illness, had gone missing on Wednesday.

Police said Ramos fled his father’s car and went into the woods at the park summit. Police had been combing East Rock since Wednesday to try and find him. Officers used helicopters, systematically looping the park with infrared technology.

Dozens of police officers and fire fighters searched for Ramos. David Hartman said, "We had ATVs out here. we had helicopters the night before and the helicopters infared didn't pick up this body." Police arrived on scene after 9:30 this morning on Farnam Drive, minutes after the body was found.

Hartman said, “The body was located between the cliff face and where you start seeing the loose trap rock. This is unforgiving terrain, this is mainly rock and shale and one missed step it could be tragic.” Police and fire fighters worked tirelessly to find Ramos alive. And at once point Wednesday officers thought they spotted him. Hartman said, “We did have a couple sightings of this person that was later in the day and we don’t know if those sighting were true or not.”

Police said the death was not suspicious in nature, and that foul play is not suspected. The Medical Examiner’s Office was called to the scene, and police are continuing their investigation.