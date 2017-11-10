Pair of 20-year-olds believed youngest black Republicans elected to Connecticut public office

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Ed Ford Jr. and Tyrell Brown have been best friends since middle school.  They each developed a passion for politics at a young age.  During their senior year in high school they served as president and vice president of student government.

“I met him playing two hand touch football,” said Ford, referring to Brown.

Now, they’re 20-year-old juniors in college, who possibly just made history following Tuesday’s election.  They are believed to be the youngest black Republicans to ever win political office in deep blue Connecticut.

Ford won a seat on the Middletown school board, the same district where he attended public schools.  “When the results came in I was absolutely euphoric,” he remarked.

Brown was elected to the Middletown Planning and Zoning Commission.  “When I found out I won I said okay, time to get to work.”

Both freely admit some of their friends and family question if they are ready for rough and tumble Connecticut politics.

“If you have the will to do it, if you have the passion to do it, go do it now,” Ford said.

They also routinely get the side eye for belonging to the GOP.

I definitely love Christmas and Thanksgiving at my house because it always gets interesting,” Brown chuckled.

Ford is a psychology major at Central Connecticut State University.  Brown is a business major at Southern Connecticut State University.  And they both happen to love chicken parmigiana.  News 8’s Mario Boone asked each how they’ll juggle classes and public service.

Said Brown, “thank God for calendars.”

Ford agreed, saying time management will be key.

Ford and Brown will be sworn into office Tuesday, Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. at council chambers inside Middletown City Hall.

