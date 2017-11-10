Pit bull mauls 11-year-old boy

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–New Haven police are trying to find out who owns a pit bull that viciously attacked a boy on Friday morning.

Police received a call just before 11 a.m. after a child playing in the driveway at 155 Lexington Avenue was bitten in the face by the dog. Police said the 11-year-old boy does not live there.

His injuries were described as significant, but not life-threatening. He was treated at Yale New Haven Hospital‘s Pediatric Emergency Department.

Police said that when they find the dog’s owner, he or she will face charges.


