Politicians helping mother of three fight deportation

CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH)–A Cheshire mother of three fighting to avoid deportation to Albania next week is getting some help from state lawmakers.

Denada Rondos met with congresswoman Elizabeth Esty at the family’s restaurant in Cheshire on Friday.

Esty sent a letter to immigration urging them to allow Denada to stay in the United States as she continues her path to citizenship.

Rondos arrived in the U.S. in 2002 on a visa and made it through inspection, though her attorney says the name on the visa was not hers. In 2003, she asked for asylum, and it was granted.

An order of removal was issued in 2007 by immigration, and immediately after that, she began filing and petitioning for permanent residency.

Her attorney says Denada has been diligent in her efforts to stay here and made every effort follow the proper procedures. The biggest road block she has faced is that removal order, and the only way to overcome that is to reopen the case, which is what her attorney asked for back in October.

Now Esty, along with both Senators Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy, are asking immigration to reconsider.

“She’s got a strong case, and it makes no sense to require her to leave. If she has to leave the country, she might be barred for 10 years from coming back,” Esty said. “The best case scenario would be 1-2 years before she would be allowed to come back and see her family.”

“They have done everything that you would expect of a responsible community member. They’ve built a family, they’ve built a business, they’ve given back,” Sen. Murphy said. “Cheshire will be worse off if this deportation goes forward.”