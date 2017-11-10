Power outage causes evacuations at Quinnipiac

By Published: Updated:
(WTNH / Tina Detelj)

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)–A power outage has caused some evacuations on the Quinnipiac University campus on Mount Carmel Avenue in Hamden.

A transformer issue caused the power outage to multiple buildings on campus, including residential buildings. An unknown number of people had to be evacuated into the especially cold November night.

The outages caused smoke in one or two rooms of a residential building. The incident was reported around 7:30 p.m.

United Illuminating was making their way to campus to assess the issue.

No time for restoration was given by a Quinnipiac University spokesperson.

Officials were on campus trying to help those evacuated find someplace to stay until restoration is complete.

Related Content: Quinnipiac University helps veterans with civil legal matters

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s