Power outage causes evacuations at Quinnipiac

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)–A power outage has caused some evacuations on the Quinnipiac University campus on Mount Carmel Avenue in Hamden.

A transformer issue caused the power outage to multiple buildings on campus, including residential buildings. An unknown number of people had to be evacuated into the especially cold November night.

The outages caused smoke in one or two rooms of a residential building. The incident was reported around 7:30 p.m.

United Illuminating was making their way to campus to assess the issue.

No time for restoration was given by a Quinnipiac University spokesperson.

Officials were on campus trying to help those evacuated find someplace to stay until restoration is complete.

