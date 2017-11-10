ROTC student at Yale recognized for rescue of 5 swimmers

By Published:
Yale University campus (file).

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A Yale University student in the Air Force ROTC program is being recognized for her role in rescuing five swimmers on a lake last summer in northern New York.

Amanda Lloyd is receiving the ROTC program’s Gold Valor Award at the university’s Veterans Day observance on Friday.

Lloyd was on a kayaking trip with friends on Lake Ontario one day last July when they heard screams for help from a group struggling to stay afloat. With a friend she rescued three children and two adults. One woman, the grandmother of the rescued girls, could not be found and she drowned.

The 20-year-old chemistry major is a native of Watertown, New York, and is hoping to become a pilot. She transferred to Yale this year from Quinnipiac University.

