Social club set new bocce playing record

By Published:

AVON, Conn. (AP) — An Italian-American social club in Connecticut has set a record for the longest stretch of playing bocce.

Members of the Prince Thomas of Savoy Club in Avon announced on its Facebook Thursday that Guinness World Records had officially confirmed the record. The London-based organization’s website now shows the record officially stands at 32 hours and 4 minutes.

Related Coverage: North Haven’s Italian-Americans keep bocce tradition alive

Club members attempted the feat in late May in celebration of the organization’s 100th anniversary.

WFSB-TV reports two teams with four members each started playing the Italian lawn game at 8 a.m. on a Sunday and played straight through to 4 p.m. the following Monday.

Prince Thomas of Savoy refers to an Italian prince who lived in the late 1800s. Avon is an affluent suburb of Hartford.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s