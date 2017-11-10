Social club set new bocce playing record

AVON, Conn. (AP) — An Italian-American social club in Connecticut has set a record for the longest stretch of playing bocce.

Members of the Prince Thomas of Savoy Club in Avon announced on its Facebook Thursday that Guinness World Records had officially confirmed the record. The London-based organization’s website now shows the record officially stands at 32 hours and 4 minutes.

Club members attempted the feat in late May in celebration of the organization’s 100th anniversary.

WFSB-TV reports two teams with four members each started playing the Italian lawn game at 8 a.m. on a Sunday and played straight through to 4 p.m. the following Monday.

Prince Thomas of Savoy refers to an Italian prince who lived in the late 1800s. Avon is an affluent suburb of Hartford.