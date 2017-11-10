State police find bags of heroin stuffed in man’s underwear

Published:

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH)–State troopers pulled over a driver in Waterbury who was wanted for leaving an accident, and wound up making a major heroin bust.

When police searched one of the passengers, 21-year-old Tamir Raimo of Waterbury, they found two bags stuffed in his underwear.

Inside those bags, they found more than 600 packets of heroin, crack cocaine, and cash.

Raimo already had an outstanding arrest warrant for third-degree robbery and a prior felony conviction, according to police.

Raimo was released on $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Torrington Superior Court on November 20.

