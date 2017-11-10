Students create ‘Wall of Honor’ for veterans at East Lyme

EAST LYME, Conn. (WTNH)–Students at East Lyme High School are honoring our veterans this Veterans Day.

Hundreds of students brought in pictures of their family members who’ve served in the military, and made a Wall of Honor for local veterans.

Norm Higgins was proud to be on that wall. He recalled his time serving in Germany.

“Every man in that unit knew what his job was, and his patriotism was there,” Higgins said. “That’s what I like about this wall. It is showing history of the Americans who are willing to lay their life down on the line for our country.”

In addition to the Wall of Honor, students presented a brunch and special ceremony for veterans along the Connecticut shoreline.

