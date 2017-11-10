Waterbury Citizens Patrol: residents helping to keep the city safe

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — They hit the streets looking for trouble. And when they see it, they immediately report it to police so they can investigate and take care of it.

That is the job of the Waterbury Citizens Patrol, a group of concerned residents who volunteer to step up to help keep the Brass City safe.

Related Coverage: Cold weather warning from Waterbury Police could keep your car from being stolen

“I do this because I like to keep our neighborhood as safe as we can,” said Yonah Fishman, a WCP volunteer.

“This makes me feel good — giving back to the community,” said Menachem Karlitzky, another WCP volunteer.

“We do it because we care,” said WCP volunteer, Michael Salvio.

And they’re making a difference with several success stories. One happened just last Sunday night when the WCP was tipped off that two men were firing BB guns at cars. The WCP alerted police and the two men were tracked down and arrested.

“Oh it was great!” Fishman said. “We kept our distance as we are supposed to do, called it in, gave a description of the car, they were on it in a couple of minutes.

Related Coverage: Waterbury neighborhood hopes to go from blight to bright

The police department is grateful for the extra eyes and ears letting them know what’s up.

“They understand that they’re getting and collecting information to provide the police for us to do our job and that’s how we’re successful in Waterbury,” said Deputy Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo. “That’s how we’re able to solve a tremendous amount of crime here in the city.”

“I think they do a great job,” the Deputy Chief said.