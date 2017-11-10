Waterford students use their day off to honor veterans

WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) –There was no school in Waterford Friday because of the Veterans Day holiday but there were students at school to support veterans.

Students were manning tables at each school in town to raise awareness about Greenlight A Vet and raise money by selling green light bulbs to those coming for parent/teacher conferences.

“You’re supposed to put it in your window or on a porch and when the veterans drive by it shows that you support them,” said senior Carolyn Keatley.

The money raised will support Honor Flight.

“We’re selling light bulbs to support the World War Two veterans so we can send them to their memorial in Washington DC,” said senior Zora LaBonte.

The students watched a video to learn more about the non-profit but some already knew the importance of Honor Flight’s mission.

“My grandparents were also in World War Two so just showing support and setting up a great cause to help them it’s just really rewarding,” said senior Lauren Hyder.

So on this day when students usually have off they are instead manning tables to try to drum up support for those who served so many years ago.

“Very important that they know the sacrifices that our veterans made,” said parent Laura Morrison who bought a light bulb.

The bulbs are $5 but the sentiment may be priceless.

“Most of my family has been in the military so it’s really nice to come here and contribute and kind of make them proud that I appreciate what they’ve done for me,” said senior Jennifer Merriman.

In addition to the donations people were also invited to write thank you cards to the veterans who will be on the Honor Flights.