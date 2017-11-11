Serious crash injures 2 children, 3 adults in Southington

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH)–Southington police are investigating a two car crash on West Street that injured two children and three adults Saturday afternoon.

Authorities say around 2 p.m. Saturday, emergency crews were dispatched to the area of West Street near ESPN for a two car crash.

Officials say 21-year-old Stephanie Matos was traveling southbound on West Street with a five-year-old and one-year-old, while 61-year-old Robert Warner was driving northbound towards Bristol.

According to police, Matos appeared to have lost control of her vehicle and spun around backwards. From then her car traveled into the northbound lane, where police say she struck the front of Warner’s car.

Authorities say the five-year-old in Matos’ car was transported to Bristol Hospital for serious injuries. However police say the child was later transferred by LifeStar to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center (CCMC) and is reported to be in critical condition. They say the one-year-old was transported to CCMC directly from the scene of the crash, but is reported to be in stable condition.

Officials say Warner and his passenger suffered non-life threatening injuries and were transported to St. Mary’s Hospital. They say Matos was transported to St. Francis Hospital for possible serious injuries.

The Southington Police Department’s Accident Investigation Team is investigating the crash. They department asks that anyone with information regarding this crash is to contact police at 860-378-1623.