Court to hear ex-farm manager’s animal cruelty appeal

By Published:

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The case of a former Connecticut farm manager who was found guilty of neglecting a herd of goats is heading to an appeals court next month.

The Republican-American reports the three-judge panel will hear arguments Dec. 7 in Michael Hearl’s animal cruelty case.

Prosecutors say many of the goats Hearl was supposed to take care of at Butterfield Farm in Cornwall died or were ill.

Hearl was convicted of 19 counts of animal cruelty last year. He was sentenced to prison, but has remained free on bond pending his appeal.

Hearl’s attorney claims his client wasn’t responsible for day-to-day care at the farm and was only a partial owner.

Prosecutors say Hearl directed the disposal of dead goats piled in the barn, and was responsible for the barn’s physical condition.

Related Coverage: Man faces animal cruelty charges after running over geese

___

Information from: Republican-American, http://www.rep-am.com

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s