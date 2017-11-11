Crews battle structure fire at New London Taco Bell

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — New London Fire crews responded to a Saturday morning fire at the Taco Bell on Colman St.

Police confirm that crews responded to a report of a hold up alarm at the Taco Bell on Colman St at approximately 5:11 AM. After a smoke presence was observed both inside and outside of the building, the New London Fire Apparatus arrived at the scene.

Mutual aid was provided by the Waterford Fire Department, as well as SUBASE FAST Team, Mohegan FAST Team, and Groton Ambulance. Eversource crews were also notified.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. No injuries were reported.

