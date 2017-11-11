New Haven Firefighters battle Howard Avenue fire

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven Fire crews are battling a three alarm residential fire on Howard Avenue this morning.

Reports came in at approximately 5 AM about a working fire on 425 Howard Ave with flames showing on the second floor. The residence along with the two surrounding buildings were evacuated.

Happening Now – CFPA member Jon Tenca (@PSPhoto1) is on scene of the third alarm fire in New Haven, CT. Stay tuned for more. pic.twitter.com/D2fdD0oN2G — CT Fire Photo (@ctfirephoto) November 11, 2017

It has been reported that there has been a partial collapse of the roof on 425 Howard Ave due to the blaze. The surrounding buildings have also sustained collateral damage. The residents have been evacuated from all surrounding buildings.

