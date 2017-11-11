Dolegala’s heroics, missed FG, give CCSU 1st FCS berth

Related Coverage Pete Rossomando leading turnaround at first-place CCSU

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jake Dolegala ran for a touchdown and threw for another in the last six minutes, and Duquesne missed the shortest field goal possible with 5 seconds left, handing Central Connecticut State the Northeast Conference playoff berth with a 28-27 victory over the Dukes on Saturday.

After Dolegala’s late heroics for the Blue Devils (7-3, 5-0), who have won seven straight for the first time in 50 years, Duquesne drove 74 yards in 12 plays. But the last play, on second-and-goal from the 1, John Domit just missed the tough-angle field goal attempt from the 18.

CCSU, which was 2-9 last season, last won a league title in 2010 and has never played in the FCS playoffs.

The Blue Devils seemed to have the game well in hand with two fourth-quarter touchdowns. Nehari Crawford, who had 10 catches for 167 yards, hauled in his second TD catch from Tommy Stewart, a 21-yarder. But the PAT was missed. A.J. Hines, who had 126 yards on 25 carries, grabbed his second TD, a 45-yarder, making it 27-14 with 10:29 to play.

Dolegala’s 16-yard run capped a seven-play, 93 yard drive with 5:16 to play. Then Duquesne had a poor kickoff return and poor punt, putting the ball on the 23. On the second play, Dolegala hit Cameron Nash for an 18-yard score with 2:17 remaining.

Dolegala threw for 276 yards and two TDs and Nash ran for 90 yards.

