Former state lawmaker released from hospital after car crash

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — After being struck by a vehicle, a former Connecticut state lawmaker has been released from the hospital Saturday.

On Saturday evening the family of former State Representative Selim Noujaim announced that Noujaim has been released from the hospital after being hit by a car on October 30th. The family says Noujaim was in the hospital for nearly two weeks in intensive care.

On Friday the family says he was transferred to Yale-New Haven Hospital for specialized testing and monitoring, then was releases late Saturday.

Noujaim was struck by a vehicle on Monday October 30th, while he was placing signs at the time for his nephew, Goerge Noujaim, a candidate running for Board of Alderman in Waterbury.