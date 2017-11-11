Missing hiker at Sleeping Giant State Park found

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)–A hiker reported missing at Sleeping Giant State Park in Hamden on Saturday evening has been found.

The Hamden Fire Department tweeted out the news at 5:52 p.m. on Saturday. They said contact had been made with the lost person, and that they were being guided out of the park.

Contact made with lost person. No injuries, guiding them out now. #Hamden @CTStateParks https://t.co/U6dVbztA8O — Hamden Fire Dept (@HamdenFireDept) November 11, 2017

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The lost hiker did not suffer any injuries, according to fire officials.