Missing hiker at Sleeping Giant State Park found

Sleeping Giant State Park (WTNH)

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)–A hiker reported missing at Sleeping Giant State Park in Hamden on Saturday evening has been found.

The Hamden Fire Department tweeted out the news at 5:52 p.m. on Saturday. They said contact had been made with the lost person, and that they were being guided out of the park.

The lost hiker did not suffer any injuries, according to fire officials.

