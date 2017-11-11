Nelson, Methani combine for 50, Fairfield downs Penn 90-72

By Published:

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — Tyler Nelson scored 30 points, Wassef Methani added 20 more and Fairfield broke the game open with late runs to defeat Penn 80-72 in a season opener on Saturday.

Nelson and Methani each made driving scores in the final minute as the Stags pushed their lead to 11 points before Penn’s Ryan Betley and Caleb Wood landed late 3-pointers.

Nelson, who scored a high of 38 points last season, kicked off his senior season making 9 of 18 shots with seven rebounds and six assists. Methani shot 8 of 13 with a pair of treys, eight rebounds and three blocked shots. Fairfield outscored Penn 36-26 in the paint.

Betley led Penn with 20 points, trying 11 3-pointers and sinking three. He added 10 rebounds. Darnell Foreman added 17 points and Wood scored nine on 3-of-4 shooting from 3-point range.

The Quakers launched a school-record 39 treys, sinking nine.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s