NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Firefighters battled fire on Morris Cove Road in New Haven late Saturday night.

According to fire officials, the fire started on the bed and then spread to the room in the home on Morris Cove Road.

Officials say one person was transported to the hospital, the extent of their injuries is unknown.

There is no word on what caused the fire.

This is a breaking news story. News 8 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.