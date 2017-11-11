Power restored to most of Quinnipiac campus after outage

By Published: Updated:

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)–Most Quinnipiac University students have power again after an outage on the Mount Carmel campus in Hamden. A transformer issue caused the outage on Friday night.

The outages caused smoke in one or two rooms of a residential building. The incident was reported around 7:30 p.m. on Friday.

Original Story: Power outage causes evacuations at Quinnipiac

United Illuminating made their way to campus to assess the issue.

About 1,600 students were affected. Some spent the night in the student center and library.

There are sill some outages in one residence hall, according to officials.

 

 

