Pratt & Whitney opens new engineering and technology center

Pratt & Whitney

(WTNH)–It was a big day for Pratt & Whitney, as the manufacturing giant officially opened its new engineering and technology center.

A ribbon cutting ceremony took place in East Hartford on Saturday morning. The center will serve as the new engineering headquarters for the company, which is known as the global commercial and military engine leader.

The new state of the art building will be home base for more than 1,700 employees.

“This new facility that we dedicate today becomes the nerve center of Pratt & Whitney’s continued excellence and global leadership in the design of the finest commercial and military engines in the world,” Pratt & Whitney President Robert Leduc said.

