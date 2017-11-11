Turkey plunge in East Hampton raises money for food banks

EAST HAMPTON, Conn. (WTNH)–The cold weather on Saturday morning didn’t stop a bunch of people from taking a dip in the lake.

About 90 people took the turkey plunge in East Hampton, plunging into the very cold water.

The event is a fundraiser for the food bank in town. It has raised more than $6,000 over the past few years.

“I usually run, dive in, and then get out as fast as I can,” said one plunger.

News 8’s Ryan Kristafer hosted the event, but he didn’t take the plunge. He was too chicken to dive in.