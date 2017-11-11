World War II Veteran Ben Cooper describes what’s really important in life

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — In honor of Veterans Day on Friday, we saluted our troops with a special edition of Connecticut Style.

World War II Veteran Ben Cooper joined the show to speak about being a combat medic. Cooper served with the U.S. Army’s 45th Infantry Division.

“What I witnessed as a combat medic, and also taking part in the liberation of Dachau Concentration Camp in Germany, it changed my life,” Cooper said. “Especially when I came home, and tried to tell people about what it was, and they said, oh, can’t be. But, it’s been bothering me for 45 years, I couldn’t talk about what I witnessed.”

“Now since 1990, I’ve been talking everywhere–schools, colleges, civic groups. I want people to know that there was a Holocaust, I was an eyewitness, and it was really a horrible time,” Cooper said.

“We should really focus on trying to save humanity, and I have a motto, which is very simple. No act of kindness, no matter how small, is ever wasted.”

