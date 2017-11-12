4 teens facing charges for vandalism in East Lyme

EAST LYME, Conn. (WTNH) — Four teens are facing charges after police say they vandalized the town’s band shell.

According to the East Lyme Police Department, a report came in of vandalism at the band shell at McCook Point Park on Sunday morning. Authorities say it was spray-painted with graffiti.

Officials say an investigation revealed three 16-year-olds and one 15-year-old as the perpetrators.

According to police, the teens will be charged with Criminal Mischief once a determination is made as to the total value of the damage.